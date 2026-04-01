The sound of applause has reverberated around an East Hampshire town as the conductor’s baton has fallen on a milestone festival.
The 125th Petersfield Musical Festival was always going to be something special given its anniversary.
But the quality of the “rich and varied” programme from March 13 to 21 will be remembered long after its final note with the numbers speaking for themselves.
This year’s festival offered ten concerts and involved 373 instrumentalists, 356 singers, 16 soloists, 12 conductors and a tap dancer.
Some 2,160 tickets were bought and 757 performers played to sold-out audiences in the Festival Hall and St Peter’s Church over a fortnight.
Organisers were always confident the festival would blow audience away with the award-winning St Cat’s Ensemble wind band kicking things off on March 13.
But that was just the start with baroque collective Red Priest and the Brass Breakout Jazz Orchestra rubbing shoulders with local favourites like The Gemini Consort and SouthDowns Camerata.
The choral concert led by Paul Spicer was another high note with PMF Chair, Pam Buckley, calling the 125th Petersfield Musical Festival a “truly memorable one”.
She said: “It started with a bang with the St Cat’s Ensemble featuring pianist Keelan Carew playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and culminated in a dramatic performance of the Verdi classic Requiem.
“Our local schools proudly sang their hearts out while at St Peter’s Church we showcased smaller chamber, featuring local composers, singers and musicians.
“As ever, the Festival showcased local groups including Froxfield Choir and was inspired by professionals just as planned by our intrepid founders Edith and Rosalie Craig-Sellars in 1901.”
Organisers have thanked festival-goers for their generosity as donations to the Michael Hurd Fund reached “record levels”.
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