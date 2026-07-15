A Hampshire police officer has been recognised for his work in bringing nearly 200 dangerous drivers linked to illegal car meets to justice.
His work has led to many offenders being banned from the roads.
Since August 2024, 184 drivers have been dealt with for more than 300 offences involving illegal car meets as part of Hampshire Constabulary's efforts to stamp out dangerous and anti-social driving.
The crackdown has resulted in more than £33,000 in fines and 171 penalty points being handed out to offenders. A total of 44 people have been disqualified from driving, 93 Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued and, in the most serious cases, 87 offences have been brought before the courts.
Police say the increased enforcement has contributed to a 43 percent reduction in the number of illegal car meets across Hampshire.
Sgt Hall said: "The people who attend these events are often put at serious risk of harm by a minority who are seen performing dangerous stunts and speeding.
"I cannot stress enough that while you may think you are an expert driver, anyone can make a mistake. When you do make that mistake, you could be living with the consequences for the rest of your life.
"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour on our roads. It puts other road users at risk as well as bystanders attending these events, but it also is a blight on our communities who are fed up of the loud screeching and noises from popping exhausts.
"I hope the work I've been a part of has made a difference here and shows how committed we are to tackling this issue."
Sgt Hall received a Certificate of Congratulations for his work at the recent Joint Operations Unit Awards.
More than 40 officers and staff from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police were recognised at Holdsworth Hall, Sulhamstead, on June 23.
Chief Superintendent Simon Dodds said: "Sergeant Hall has led this work with outstanding professionalism, innovation and determination. Recognising how difficult these offences can be to investigate, he adopted innovative methods to capture offences including the use of drone technology, number plate recognition software and social media to identify those responsible, with many of the participants being from outside Hampshire.
"He has coordinated arrests, overseen the seizure of vehicles and devices and managed complex investigations with meticulous attention to detail.
"Most importantly, his efforts have contributed to a significant reduction in illegal car meets, making Hampshire's roads safer for all. Sgt Hall has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in protecting our communities, while setting a clear standard of proactive, intelligence-led policing that will have a lasting impact across the Force."
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