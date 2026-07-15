Search activity is continuing at properties in Surrey and elsewhere as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London investigation into a suspected extreme right-wing terrorism-related threat.
Twelve people were arrested on July 12 and 13 , at several addresses in Surrey, as well as in Suffolk, Essex and London.
Eight of those arrested remain in custody under the Terrorism Act, with warrants allowing them to be held for up to seven days from arrest.
Three men arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and a woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on bail with strict conditions.
The investigation is linked to a suspected threat towards the UK Ijtima, an Islamic event held at Shrubland Hall in Suffolk between July 9 and 12. Organisers were advised by police to close the event slightly earlier than planned on 12 July due to concerns over a possible threat.
Ten searches of residential properties have been carried out, four of which have been completed, alongside searches of vehicles and the seizure of 35 digital devices.
Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the police activity would be concerning to the public, particularly the Muslim community, given the potential target of the threat. She thanked event organisers, attendees and the local community for their support during the investigation.
Assistant Chief Constable Alice Scott, of Suffolk Police, said the force remained in close contact with local partners and urged anyone with concerns to speak to local officers.
Anyone with information can report it via gov.uk/ACT or call police confidentially on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, call 999.
Inquiries remain ongoing.
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