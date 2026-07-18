Tributes have been paid to a 28-year-old man who died in a collision involving two lorries in Hampshire.
Aaron Hough, from New Alresford, was travelling as a passenger in one of the heavy goods vehicles when the crash happened on the Spitfire Link Road in Winchster at about 2.36am on Thursday, July 16.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
They said: "Our dear Aaron. Much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and amazing friend to so many. Wherever he went, he left people feeling happy and loved. He lit up a room with his kindness and empathy. He will be forever loved and dearly missed."
Hampshire Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
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