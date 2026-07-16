Three years after Milford teenager Charlie Cosser was tragically killed, his legacy continues to grow, with communities across the area ensuring his name is never forgotten.
Charlie, 17, was fatally stabbed following a house party in Warnham, West Sussex, on July 22, 2023. His death sent shockwaves through the area, leaving family, friends and many who knew him devastated by the loss of a much-loved son, brother and friend.
From football clubs and schools to festival organisers and volunteers, people continue to come together in support of Charlie's Promise, raising thousands of pounds while helping spread its message about the devastating impact of knife crime.
For Charlie's father Martin Cosser, the support has been both humbling and a source of strength as his family continues to navigate life without their "little boy".
"Every second of every minute of every day is so hard," he said. "Our family is still very lost, so we keep ourselves busy building Charlie's legacy so no other family goes through what we do. But we miss that little boy every day and our lives will never be the same again."
Since founding Charlie's Promise with his wife Tara, Martin has dedicated himself to educating young people about knife crime and ensuring Charlie's story can help prevent other families suffering the same loss.
In the past three years, he has travelled more than 65,000 miles and spoken to around 170,000 children, young people and educators, with bookings already stretching until next May.
"It is not sustainable for one person to educate the country," he said. "We want to reach every part of the country and make sure young people understand the consequences of carrying a knife."
The charity is now creating an education film to be provided free to schools, told through the eyes of Charlie's younger sister Eloise, who was just 15 when she lost her brother.
The film will explore the impact knife crime has on families and aims to fill what Martin says is a gap in education.
"We know lots of schools are still not talking about knife crime and we want to fill that gap. Knife crime is happening and we need to talk about it to stop it."
Closer to home, Charlie's message has continued to inspire people to take action.
This spring, Liphook FC hosted a game with Prosper Football Club for Charlie's Promise, bringing together players of all ages in support of the charity.
The event raised more than £6,100 for Charlie's Promise and was described by Sadie Grainger from the club as "a brilliant example of local community spirit, with a huge turnout and everyone getting involved to support a very worthwhile cause.”
"I was blown away by the engagement and the impact," Martin said. "To see such a mix of young people and adults playing together, and to have the chance to talk to parents, was incredible. A massive thank you to everyone involved."
Young people have also been inspired to continue Charlie's message. Bohunt School student Iris Clements organised a charity band night after hearing Martin speak about Charlie's story, raising more than £1,000.
"I love seeing young people take the initiative like that," Martin said. "It's incredible."
The charity also took its message to the Haslemere Fringe Festival after being invited by organisers Ken and Karen Griffiths.
"It was a great way of raising awareness in an area we don't visit as regularly," Martin said. "We were looked after so well."
The weekend also saw comedian Tim Vine visit the charity's stand and buy a Charlie's Promise hat, while Martin took part in an interview with young reporter Chris Seymour.
Charlie’s Promise has also joined forces with Surrey Police for its "What's the Point?" campaign, filming at Charlie's Bench at the Devil's Punch Bowl – a place Charlie loved to spend time and now dedicated to his memory.
"As someone who has had real-life experience, it gives people a window into our lives," Martin said. "It's all about partnerships and showing just how much damage can be done in one moment in time."
The campaign aims to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife and encourage people to report knife carriers anonymously through Fearless or Crimestoppers.
Those wanting to support Charlie's Promise can come together at Charlie's Festival on August 15 at Jubilee Field in Milford.
The free community event will feature live music, family entertainment, food and fundraising activities, giving people the chance to celebrate Charlie's life, remember other victims of knife crime and help support the charity's ongoing work.
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