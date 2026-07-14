PGL has confirmed that a number of children were injured and several taken to hospital after a tree fell on a visiting school group at its Marchants Hill activity centre on Monday afternoon.
The outdoor adventure company issued its first detailed statement since the incident, saying the injured children received medical treatment at the scene before a small number were taken to hospital for further care.
It said it was continuing to work closely with the school and the relevant authorities to support those affected.
A PGL spokesperson said: "We can confirm that an incident occurred on Monday afternoon at our Marchants Hill Centre involving members of a visiting school group and a fallen tree.
“Unfortunately, a number of children were injured and received medical treatment at the scene. A small number were subsequently taken to hospital for further care.
"The safety and wellbeing of the children, their teachers and our colleagues is, and remains, our number one priority and our thoughts are with all those involved, including the parents, carers and loved ones of anyone affected.”
PGL said it would work closely with the school and the relevant authorities to support all those affected.
"Families are being kept informed through their school and we encourage anyone with concerns to contact the school in the first instance, where the latest information is being shared,” the spokesperson said.
"We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to do so with accurate, confirmed information."
The incident prompted a major emergency response, with police, ambulance crews, fire crews and an air ambulance called to the scene on Monday afternoon.
Greg Stafford, MP for Farnham and Bordon, said he had been in contact with Surrey Police and PGL following the incident.
“My thoughts are with the children involved, their families and those affected,” he added.
Marchants Hill is one of PGL's outdoor adventure centres, welcoming thousands of schoolchildren each year for residential trips and outdoor activities including climbing, zip wires, archery and canoeing.
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