Police have launched an investigation after an attempted burglary at The Green Dragon in Liphook during the early hours of Wednesday, July 15.
The village pub was targeted at around 5.45am, when attempts were allegedly made to steal from a shed at the premises.
The Green Dragon said CCTV footage captured a silver Ford Transit Connect van at the premises between approximately 5.15am and 5.45am.
The pub said the incident had a significant impact on the business and its staff and asked local residents and businesses to remain vigilant and check any CCTV footage recorded during the relevant time period.
A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are investigating after it was reported that attempts had been made to steal from a shed at The Green Dragon pub in Liphook, at around 5.45am on Wednesday 15 July.
“Nothing was reported stolen and enquiries remain ongoing.”
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