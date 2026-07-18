A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old pedestrian died in a collision on the A3 near Guildford.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the Guildford and Godalming Bypass, near the junction with Wilderness Road, shortly before 11.15pm on Friday, July 17, following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Surrey Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 31-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in police custody.
Police have also located and seized a white DAF tanker as part of the investigation. Officers are still trying to trace the driver of a large white van, which they believe may have witnessed the collision.
Anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV, dashcam or helmet camera footage is urged to contact Surrey Police.
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