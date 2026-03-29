Police are appealing for information to help locate a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with a series of shoplifting incidents in the Bordon and Petersfield areas.
James McCormack is being sought following three reported offences in September. Officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace him and are now asking the public for help.
He may be anywhere in Hampshire or could have travelled outside the area.
McCormack is described as white, 5ft 7ins, of broad build, with blue eyes. He has a number of tattoos, including dots on the first three fingers of his left hand, a Celtic band on his left arm, a small cross on his right arm, a name on his right hand and a Portsmouth FC badge on his left leg.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 44250427200.
Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire Police website.
Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through its website.
Police have warned that anyone found to be deliberately harbouring McCormack or obstructing efforts to locate him may be committing an offence and could be liable for arrest.
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