Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the Guildford and Godalming Bypass, near the junction with Wilderness Road, shortly before 11.15pm on Friday, July 17.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Surrey Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers are now appealing for information as they seek to trace the driver of a large white van which did not stop at the scene.
They said enquiries are "moving at pace" and that they want to speak to the driver as a matter of urgency in connection with the incident.
The A3 was closed southbound overnight between the Cathedral slip road and the A31 junction while specialist officers carried out initial investigations. The road has since reopened.
Surrey Police are asking anyone who was travelling along this stretch of the A3 between 11.05pm and 11.15pm on Friday, July 17, and who may have witnessed the collision or captured relevant CCTV, dashcam or helmet camera footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting reference PR/45260086286, via the force's website, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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