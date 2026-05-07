Harry Keen was last seen shortly after 8pm on Tuesday evening in the Hewshott Lane area of the village. Officers say extensive enquiries have already been carried out in an effort to locate him, but he remains missing.
Harry is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with a medium to large build, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has facial piercings.
When last seen, he was wearing a black T-shirt, a black hooded top, black shorts and Timberland boots.
Police are now appealing directly to the public for information as concerns increase over his safety.
Anyone who has seen Harry, or who may know of his whereabouts, is urged to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 44260211339.
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