Animals are being used to help children and teenagers in Surrey deal with anxiety and emotional challenges.
They are receiving specialised support from Elysian, which provides animal-assisted therapy and learning across Surrey and Hampshire.
Its outreach provision, funded by the Surrey Mental Health Investment Fund, uses animals as a key part of helping young people feel safe, calm and supported.
The outreach team works with seven to 19-year-olds who have been out of school for three months or more.
Many find it difficult to leave their homes or take part in everyday activities because of anxiety or trauma.
Sandy Riddle, Elysian’s inclusion and outreach lead, said: “We use gentle, creative approaches, involving time with animals, to reduce anxiety and build trust. These experiences help young people relax and take small steps towards reconnecting.”
Outreach support worker Claire Lawrence said: “We meet each young person where they feel most comfortable.
“Time spent with animals like Gollum the tenrec - a small mammal that, despite looking like a soft little hedgehog, isn’t a close relative - often helps them feel calmer and more open to support.”
Elysian’s service brings together the skills of therapists, educators and support workers.
Jo Nunn, the strategic lead for quality assurance and compliance, said: “We work closely with families and other professionals to create personalised plans that build confidence and encourage re-engagement with the wider world.”
NHS Surrey Heartlands mental health director Simon Brauner-Cave said: “This outreach work is, as one parent described, a lifeline.
“Elysian’s caring, animal-assisted approach truly helps young people feel seen and supported. During a visit on July 30 we saw how, through the programme, young people here are overcoming anxiety and getting back into the world, looking to the future.
“Elysian is confident that, through the investment its programmes are receiving, they will be sustainable moving forward.”
Parents, and professionals across Surrey - including those in schools and social care - can make referrals.
Cllr Mark Nuti, Surrey County Council’s cabinet member for health, wellbeing and public health, said: “Therapeutic approaches, including animal-assisted interventions, help break down barriers and ease anxiety. Elysian offers a gentle, effective way to help young people move forward at their own pace.”
Elysian’s outreach service offers bespoke therapeutic support for young people who are struggling to use traditional locations because of social, emotional, mental health or neuro-diverse needs.
This includes those who have been out of education for three months or longer plus young people who are isolated and unable to leave their home.
Sessions are held in nature-based environments such as farms and combine animal-assisted interventions, therapeutic mentoring and tailored activities to build confidence, resilience and engagement.
Each young person’s programme is designed around their needs and goals, with progress monitored and shared regularly.
Elysian works in partnership with schools, councils, professionals and families to create consistent and person-centred support packages that aim to make a difference.
For more information on the services provided by Elysian, or to make a referral, visit www.elysianuk.org or email [email protected]
