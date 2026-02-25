Up-and-coming athletes in Waverley are being invited to apply for a national talent scheme offering mentoring from Olympic and Paralympic stars and access to professional training facilities.
Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme relaunches this month as it celebrates its 10th anniversary, supporting aspiring athletes through training access and mentoring from elite competitors.
Since its launch, Sporting Champions has supported more than 6,000 athletes by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure centres nationwide, including Cranleigh Leisure Centre, Farnham Leisure Centre, Godalming Leisure Centre and Haslemere Leisure Centre, which are run in partnership with Waverley Borough Council.
Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder Colin Jackson will return as the scheme’s ambassador for 2026-27.
He will work alongside elite athletes Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Maisie Summers-Newton, Emma Finucane, Lauren Steadman and Richard Kilty, who will lead mentoring sessions throughout the year. The athletes will offer guidance and advice to help participants progress in their sporting careers.
Colin said: “With the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on the horizon, I am more excited than ever to support athletes of all ages and from all disciplines to achieve their dreams. I'm passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.”
Over the past nine years, the Sporting Champions scheme has invested more than £2 million in young athletes.
Steve Little, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to support up-and-coming athletes from Waverley on their journey to success.
“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Waverley Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community to ensure all budding athletes have access to the best facilities and opportunities.
“The Sporting Champions scheme has supported thousands of athletes over the years, and we are proud to be continuing this again in 2026. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”
Cllr Kika Mirylees, portfolio holder for community services, leisure and EDI at Waverley Borough Council, said: “Waverley is incredibly proud to support the Sporting Champions programme as it marks its 10th anniversary. This scheme offers a fantastic opportunity for our rising athletes to gain access not only to first-class facilities, but also to the guidance of world-class Olympians and Paralympians.
“We are committed to helping local talent thrive, and initiatives like this ensure that young people across our borough have the support they need to reach their full potential. We encourage athletes of all backgrounds and abilities to apply and take advantage of this outstanding opportunity.”
Everyone Active has also launched its Community Champions scheme for 2026-27, celebrating volunteers and community groups making a difference across Waverley.
The leisure operator is seeking projects tackling local issues and improving lives, with the aim of strengthening communities and recognising those who go above and beyond.
People involved in mentoring, promoting health and wellbeing, supporting inclusivity or leading environmental or cultural projects are encouraged to apply. Projects can be charitable initiatives or smaller targeted schemes.
Successful applicants will receive use of facilities at local leisure centres to help deliver their projects. Everyone Active will also help raise awareness of the work to encourage community engagement.
The organisation has also launched its 2026-27 Colleague Champions scheme, recognising staff who go above and beyond in their roles.
Applications for all Champions schemes open on Friday, February 20 and close on Friday, March 20. Applications can be made via the Everyone Active Champions website. Updates are available on Instagram at @easportingchamps
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.