The co-educational day school will cater to children aged five to 16 with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC), Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN), and a range of complex learning profiles, including sensory processing difficulties, high anxiety, and low self-esteem. It is aimed at pupils whose needs cannot be met in mainstream schools.
The school has been designed with a strong focus on emotional wellbeing, communication, and independence. Alongside a curriculum tailored to pupils’ Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), Conifers House will provide activities such as forest school, swimming, horse riding, and outdoor education, supporting confidence and practical life skills.
Founder Sir Peter Birkett said: “The school responds to local demand for SEND provision. We have brought together a team with extensive SEN experience to make a positive difference to the lives of pupils and their families.”
Executive Headteacher Georgios Chatzakis added: “Our aim is to create a supportive environment where pupils can learn at their own pace, grow in confidence, and feel valued.”
Councillor Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, recently highlighted the pressures on SEND provision across the county: “The current system that is supposed to help children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) simply doesn’t work. It is not fit for purpose.”
Headteacher Catherine Miller said: “Together with our amazing team, we’re confident that we’ve created a school where children can thrive, achieve, and be happy. We’re really looking forward to meeting them very soon.”
Conifers House School is located on Egmont Road in Midhurst. For further information, visit www.conifershouse-school.co.uk, call 01730 638010, or email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.