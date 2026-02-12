Since the start of January, officers have received three reports relating to youths knocking on doors and windows during the evening before remaining outside properties in an apparent attempt to frighten those inside.
Residents have described the behaviour as “deeply unsettling”, particularly for older people who live alone. One family member, who did not wish to be identified, said the incidents had left vulnerable residents shaken and anxious. They said there had also been a more serious incident reported in the same area, but stressed that those affected were concerned about being identified or facing retaliation.
Surrey Police confirmed that neighbourhood officers are aware of the issue and are carrying out evening patrols to provide reassurance.
A spokesperson said: “Since the start of January, we have received three reports relating to a group of young people intentionally causing alarm to residents in Haslemere. These incidents have taken place during the evening and involve individuals knocking on windows or doors and then remaining outside with the intention of frightening those inside.
“We understand how unsettling this behaviour is, and our officers are carrying out patrols in the area during the evening to provide reassurance. Members of the local neighbourhood team have visited affected residents to offer support and crime-prevention advice.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”
This type of behaviour, often referred to as ‘intimidation or harassment’, can include knocking on doors or windows, loitering outside properties, or making noises designed to frighten those inside. Officers say even seemingly minor incidents like these can leave older residents feeling vulnerable and anxious in their own homes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting PR/45260009944. Residents experiencing similar behaviour are urged to report it so officers can investigate and review any available CCTV footage.
