After smashing last summer’s GCSE results, Bohunt School has been named an OCR Psychology Ambassador Centre, recognising its teaching excellence on a national scale. The accolade, reserved for schools demonstrating exceptional practice and sustained achievement, follows OCR inviting Head of Psychology, Mr Duggan, to showcase the school’s innovative approach to the course’s essay question in a dedicated blog.
Ambassador Centres act as national hubs, sharing best practice, mentoring teachers, and helping shape the future of the qualification. For Bohunt, the award reflects a department culture built on high-quality teaching, experimentation, and close collaboration.
“I am so proud of both the students and staff in the psychology department,” said Mr Duggan. “Becoming an ambassador centre is a result of the dedication, innovation and experimentation within the department to continuously improve our practices for the best student outcomes.”
Trust Subject Network Coordinator Ms Gearing added that the honour highlights the school’s commitment to giving every pupil a strong understanding of GCSE Psychology, a subject not offered at every school, and the department’s relentless support for students and staff alike.
Head of Bohunt School, Randall Jull, pointed to the journey from having the top-performing student in the country to national recognition as a centre of excellence.
“This status solidifies what our students are exposed to every day: exceptional leadership and teaching, and the ambition to create game changers of the future,” he said.
The recognition reflects both the department’s collaborative approach and its focus on developing effective teaching practices. Bohunt’s psychology team will now contribute to national discussions on best practice, supporting other schools and sharing insights from their experience with GCSE Psychology.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.