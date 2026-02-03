A free community session in Haslemere offered practical guidance for anyone caring for a loved one with dementia. Yvette Carr, Head of Dementia Care at Friends of the Elderly, led the session at The Haslewey Community Centre on Tuesday, February 3, sharing expert advice and personal insights from her own experience caring for a relative. Attendees had the chance to ask questions and discuss real-life challenges.
“Dementia care isn’t about doing more things for someone,” Yvette explained. “It’s about understanding who they are, what matters to them, and how we can help them live well.”
She also introduced the charity’s Bitesize Dementia Information Sessions, small group meetings for carers and relatives. These sessions provide a safe space to share experiences, exchange practical tips, and connect with others facing similar challenges.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.