A volunteer-run village football club says it has reached breaking point after being targeted by yet another wave of mindless vandalism — leaving pitches damaged, money drained and children paying the price.
Liphook United FC has suffered two incidents in the past week, including graffiti sprayed on spectator seating and serious damage to one of its adult pitches after electric motorbikes were ridden across the grass at Liphook Recreation Ground.
Vice chair Jenni Weston said the repeated attacks are heartbreaking and costly for a club run entirely by volunteers.
“This isn’t just a field,” she said. “It’s maintained through countless hours of work so hundreds of children and adults in the village can play football. Now we’re potentially having to spend money repairing pitches instead of buying kit or uniforms.
“The grass takes a hell of a lot of time to recover — our groundsman says it could take six months. That’s six months of disruption because of mindless vandalism.”
The latest damage comes months after a break-in at the end of last year, when thieves smashed into the club’s storage container and stole hundreds of pounds worth of match-day stock used to help keep the grassroots club afloat.
“We’re trying our best to provide something positive for the community,” Jenni added. “But this kind of behaviour jeopardises that. People need to understand the consequences of their actions.”
Bramshott & Liphook Parish Council said it was “very disappointed” by the vandalism, confirming that football pitches and a dugout were targeted. The council’s own offices have also been vandalised recently, with CCTV images passed to police.
Hampshire Police confirmed they are investigating after electric motorbikes were seen being ridden on the pitches on Friday, January 29.
