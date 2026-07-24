A Farnham family has been “blown away” following the launch of a fundraising appeal to complete a garden for a husband and father with terminal cancer.
More than 130 people have dug generously into their pockets in support of a www.gofundme.com appeal to finish the Hounsome family’s garden in The Bourne.
Dave Hounsome wanted to create “something beautiful” after the family moved house, levelling parts of the plot and starting on some hard landscaping despite living with Neuroendocrine cancer.
But his condition has worsened and the 43-year-old has been in hospital since May, with a £12,000 appeal being launched in a bid to make his garden dream come true.
His wife’s friend, Jessica Rosevear, launched the appeal on Tuesday to give Dave and his family some “peace of mind and a beautiful space to enjoy”.
The response was staggering with £5,000 being donated within the first 24 hours, with the half-way mark being passed after barely two days.
“We’ve been just blown away,” said Dave’s wife, Amy, adding: “The generosity has been amazing.
“Jess told me a couple of days ago that she had launched the appeal but I couldn’t have imagined the response.”
Doctors believe that Dave has carried Neuroendocrine cancer – a rare condition which affects cells which release hormones – in his pancreas for about 15 years.
He was only recently diagnosed as Dave struggled to recover after having open heart surgery five years ago.
“It’s often misdiagnosed and gets discarded by accident,” said Amy, adding: “He was really unwell and was tested for everything.”
Dave was still working as a greenskeeper and landscaper when the couple and their children moved to a “doer-upper” in The Bourne early last year. He drew up designs for the garden, with features including a football pitch for his son, but work slowed last autumn.
Amy said: “Since October he found it harder and harder but he kept going – he really is amazing.
“His brother has come around to help but it’s been slow going and now we’re just desperate to have a space for him where he can go out and enjoy it.
“We’ve got most of the materials already, so most of the costs are for machinery and labour.”
“It felt like something I had to do,” said Jess, adding: “The response has been absolutely amazing, as I think we had nearly £6,000 donated within 48 hours.
“This is an impossibly difficult time for him, his wife, Amy, and their two young children.
“Dave was spending his limited energy trying to finish their home renovations, but it’s now just too much.
“He wants more than anything to leave his family with a completed, safe home, but the garden remains a building site, so we want to take this weight off his shoulders.”
The £12,000 raised would cover the cost of a three-week project with work being carried out by professional gardeners.
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