The discount retail chain flagged Farnham as a relocation target back in April 2024, alongside sister stores in Bordon and Petersfield, as part of a wider push to move existing shops from "constrained sites" into larger premises.
Lidl's latest site requirements list, published this year, shows Farnham still listed as a relocation target confirming the chain has yet to secure a suitable new location in the town.
The Farnham Herald understands that Lidl remains actively engaged in the search for a suitable site in the area.
At the time of the original announcement, Lidl GB chief development officer Richard Taylor said the company was continuing to invest in new locations "whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion," adding there was "no ceiling" on its growth ambitions.
The Dogflud Way store has remained in operation throughout the search, with no planning application yet submitted to Waverley Borough Council for a Farnham relocation.
It is not yet clear what is holding up progress on a new Farnham site, or whether one has been identified but not yet made public.
Dogflud Way in Farnham is the focus of major redevelopment discussions, specifically regarding the controversial Centrum site.
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