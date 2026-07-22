Fans of local theatre are being encouraged to support a group of talented young performers who will bring the musical Six: Teen Edition to Bordon and Alton this autumn.
It will be presented by 9 Yards Entertainment at the Forest Community Centre in Bordon on October 16 and 17 at 8pm, before moving on to the Alton Assembly Rooms on October 23 and 24, also at 8pm.
A modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII's six wives, Six has become a global phenomenon thanks to its blend of catchy pop music, humour, powerful storytelling and energetic performances.
Audiences can expect a concert-style theatrical experience packed with impressive lighting, stunning costumes and plenty of royal attitude.
For the young cast and creative team, months of hard work are already paying off. Weekly rehearsals are well under way, while behind the scenes volunteers and production staff are designing costumes, programming sound and lighting, and creating the visual effects that will bring the show to life.
This production is part of 9 Yards Entertainment's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality performing arts opportunities for young people while delivering exciting live theatre for local audiences.
The company offers a supportive environment where performers can develop confidence, build new skills and form lasting friendships.
A spokesperson for 9 Yards Entertainment said: "Our cast has shown incredible dedication, enthusiasm and talent from the very first rehearsal. Every week we see their confidence and performances grow, and we couldn't be prouder of what they are achieving.
“Alongside our cast, our creative and technical teams are working hard behind the scenes to create an exciting, high-energy production that audiences will remember long after the final curtain. We can't wait to welcome everyone this October and share everything we've been working on."
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