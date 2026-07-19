Five properties and two vehicles were damaged after a garden fire spread to multiple houses in Headley Down yesterday.
Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service have given more details about yesterday’s fire on Birch Road which gutted one house and damaged four others. It is thought two of the five affected properties are not in a liveable condition following the blaze.
An electrical fire in a garden shed is thought to be the cause of the fire, which broke out around 4pm and quickly spread to neighbouring properties.
Firefighters from Alton, Bordon, Petersfield, Rushmoor, St Mary’s and their counterparts from Surrey spent around two hours tackling the blaze.
Crews used breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform vehicle to extinguish the fire, with the all-clear coming through just before 7pm.
“In total, the fire caused damage to five properties and their gardens, and two vehicles,” said a spokesperson for Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service.
“No injuries were reported, but two pet dogs were rescued from a property and given oxygen therapy by firefighters, before being cared for by their vet.”
One of the affected residents told the Herald they cut short a holiday in Derbyshire after receiving a phone call about the fire.
“Everyone is OK, and all the pets are fine, though two dogs had to spend the nights at a vets because of the smoke,” said the resident, adding their fire only affected their garden.
A www.GoFundMe.com page launched in support of a resident whose house was gutted in the blaze has also been launched, with more than £1,600 being donated with the first 24 hours.
Anyone who would like to make a donation should look for ‘rebuilding a life of memories’ on the website.
More in this week’s Bordon Herald.
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