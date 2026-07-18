At least one property was badly damaged by a serious fire in Headley Down this afternoon.
Firefighters from across Hampshire battled to contain the blaze at Birch Road, with an end of terrace property being the worst affected.
The Herald understands there were no injuries and all residents were accounted for.
However, access to the road has been limited with fire crews remaining on scene at the time of writing.
More follows.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.