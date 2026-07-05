A one-inch service was to be installed as soon as the meter arrived. In September 1946, after the war was over, the Urban District Rate Book noted that the Ministry of Works was occupying the "P. of W. Camp at Cuckoo’s Corner" and paying £6/12/4 for the rent of the one-inch water meter. The rateable value was £30 for the half-years ending September 30, 1944, and March 31, 1945.