Fans of an Alton-based radio station are on cloud nine as a new website has been launched to mark a milestone.
Wey Valley Radio has celebrated its ninth year on air by launching a “completely redesigned” website.
Bosses hope that www.weyvalleyradio.co.uk will give listeners across Alton and North East Hampshire a new way to connect with the station beyond the airwaves.
Listeners can get to know the people behind the voices through presenter profiles, listen again to some of their favourite shows and interviews, and hear the latest local news bulletins from the Alton hinterland.
There’s also community listings on the website funded by the town council and maintained by Bureau 14 Designs.
Listeners can also ask for songs to be dedicated and messages to be shared on upcoming shows.
"We're so proud to have launched this on our ninth birthday - it feels like the perfect way to celebrate,” said Julie Cottrell, director and presenter.
“Wey Valley Radio has always been about bringing our community together, and the new website is an extension of that. Whether you want to put a face to a familiar voice, catch up on a show you missed, see what's on locally, or simply stay up to date with the latest news, it's all there.”
The not-for-profit WVR broadcasts on 101.1 FM, online, and on DAB+ and is entirely volunteer-run.
Dean Phillips, director and a former Mayor of Alton, said it’s been wonderful to watch WVR grow since helping out with its launch in June 2017.
He added: “Wey Valley Radio has always made it its mission to give local people, groups and organisations a voice, and this new website opens that up even further.
“I'm proud of what our volunteers do, and I'd encourage everyone in Alton to take a look.”
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