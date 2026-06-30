A few women have held the title of “Alton’s first lady” over the years.
But Pam Bradford probably had the biggest claim, having thrice been mayor – more about that later – and devoting more than half her life to serving the people of the East Hampshire town.
Alton lost a genuine great on June 18 when Pam passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully.
She was a public servant in every sense of the word: She worked in admin at Amery Hill School and was a governor at St Lawrence Primary, while she served on Alton Town Council and its previous guise for more than 50 years.
Pam became a councillor in 1968 and served on the Alton Urban Council until its demise in 1974, where it was superseded by ATC. She remained there until 2021, wearing the mayoral chains from 1986-87 and 1998-2000, while she enjoyed a similar role the following decade as she chaired East Hampshire District Council in 2007-08.
“Pam was known for her commitment, kindness and tireless work on behalf of others,” said a “saddened” Alton Town Council in a statement.
“She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with her.”
Pam, who represented Alton Eastbrooke on ATC, also served on the North Planning Committee at EHDC, with meetings taking place – fittingly, given her history – in the main hall at Amery Hill.
But she also achieved so much outside the council, playing a part in the creation and longevity of some of the town’s most cherished groups.
Pam was involved in setting up the Alton Community Association and signed the twinning charter when Alton linked up with Italian town Montecchio Maggiore in 1998. She chaired the twinning association and later became its honorary president, making numerous trips to the picturesque town in Veneto.
The “hard-working ambassador” and “wonderful lady” was also involved in Alton Charities Together and was mayor at the turn of the millennium, with long-term colleague, friend and former town councillor, Pam Jones, dearly missing her council twin.
“We were a great team,” said Pam, adding: “She would always do things to make things easier for other people.
“She was always incredibly supportive, especially when you became mayor.
“And she was actually mayor three times, not twice, as she had concurrent terms the second time round. “
Pam’s daughter, Ruth, said her mum was also involved in domestic violence support work and the youth council, with donations being requested in her name to another cause close to her heart, The Kings Arms.
“She just did so much,” said Ruth, with Pam’s funeral taking place at 1.15pm next Thursday, July 16, at Basingstoke Crematorium, with a wake following at Alton Community Centre for those unable to attend.
“For her last party she would like nothing more but to give something back to the town she loved.”
Ruth has requested no flowers but donations, which much include Pam’s name as a reference, can be made at https://www.thekingsarms.org.uk/donate.
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