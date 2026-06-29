A Masterchef winner who put Alton on the culinary map has served some big news to diners about the future of her town centre eatery.
Chariya Khattiyot has confirmed she is keen on relocating to London to further her television and cooking career.
The award-winning chef has stressed the move isn’t imminent and she has no immediate plans to open a restaurant in the capital.
But it does mean she is stepping away from Chariya’s Kitchen, and is looking for someone to take over the former Khao Soi restaurant on Cross & Pillory Lane.
“At the moment, my priority is finishing my second cookbook and television, so there are no immediate plans to open a new restaurant,” said Chariya to the Herald.
“I'm not looking for a premises in Chinatown, and from what I've seen, the rent and business rates in many parts of London are similar to what I'm currently paying in Alton.
“The difference is that London has a much larger customer base, so from a business perspective it makes sense to explore opportunities there in the future.”
Chariya swept to national fame three years ago, with her incredible Thai cuisine carrying her to victory in MasterChef 2023. Former MasterChef judge, Greg Wallace, opened her Alton restaurant a few months later with her cookbook, Lanna, being published last autumn.
Chariya was already well-known beforehand through her Coffee Cherry premises on Normandy Street. That will continue while she’s hopeful of finding a taker for her Cross & Pillory premises.
She said: “In the meantime, my fully fitted restaurant in Alton is available for someone to take over.
“It's a ready-to-run business with a brand new lease available, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone wanting to open a restaurant, takeaway, café or coffee shop without the expense of fitting out a premises from scratch.”
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