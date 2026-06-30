A well-known accident spot on a Hampshire road is set to have its speed limit reduced after concerns from residents and drivers about safety.
Hampshire County Council will introduce a 40 mph limit on parts of the B3349 between Odiham and Alton, as well as a short stretch of The Avenue near the Golden Pot junction, where several roads meet.
The council said the junction “remains a location of concern regarding road traffic collisions” despite previous safety measures. It said earlier changes had briefly reduced crashes, but problems later returned.
Officials pointed to ongoing injury collisions and a new housing development planned nearby as key reasons for the change.
Drivers say the junction can be difficult to use safely, particularly because traffic often moves quickly through the area.
The report added that lowering the limit to 40mph is expected to reduce both the number of crashes and how serious they are.
Residents have strongly supported the move, describing the junction as stressful and difficult when pulling out onto the main road.
Alan Collett, of Old Odiham Road, said: “I write to strongly support the proposed speed restriction. I use that junction often as both a motorist and a cyclist and the reduced speed would significantly increase safety.”
Rebecca May, of Upper Anstey Lane, said collisions occur regularly at the crossroads and believed the reduced limit “will certainly help to reduce this risk”.
Some residents, however, argued that additional measures would also be needed to improve safety.
Shaun Blow, who previously used the route daily while commuting to Lasham, supported the 40mph limit but said average speed cameras would “solve the problem completely”.
Old Odiham Road resident Clive Wightman welcomed the proposal but questioned whether it went far enough.
He suggested traffic lights, speed cameras and rumble strips should also be considered, saying the current 60mph limit is routinely ignored.
Another resident, Janice Cardew, from Greywell, said she had “always dreaded driving at that junction” because of the difficulty of pulling out safely.
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