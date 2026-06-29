Hampshire County Council has approved £6.2 million in funding to help residents lose weight and become more active.
This includes face-to-face programmes, physical activity-based support, and specialist services for people with severe mental illness or learning disabilities.
The funding, set to start in April 2027, aims to reduce the risk of serious long-term health conditions.
The expanded programme builds on existing services that support around 5,000 residents each year.
The new service model will offer a wider range of support options tailored to residents’ needs.
Additional support will be targeted towards communities experiencing the greatest health inequalities.
Currently, around two-thirds of adults in Hampshire are overweight or living with obesity, increasing the risk of conditions including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers.
The programme will continue to focus on long-term behaviour change, supporting residents to improve their diet, increase physical activity, and build healthier routines.
Councillor Joanne Burton, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We know that losing weight is not always easy, particularly when many people are balancing busy lives, financial pressures or existing health conditions.
“This continued investment means even more residents will be able to benefit from tailored support that helps improve confidence, physical health and overall wellbeing.”
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