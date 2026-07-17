The ‘old guard’ needs to change if Petersfield is to keep its historic branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).
That’s the stark warning from its new chairman after the branch – one of the world’s oldest – was saved from closure following a crunch meeting on July 8.
James Deane decided to give the branch some “breathing space” after agreeing to take over as chairman following the earlier resignation of Chris Paige.
But the former mayor and town councillor has stressed it’s only a short-term move with the RBL desperately keen to recruit more members to prolong its proud 105-year history.
He said: “While I am genuinely happy to hold the fort, here is the bottom line – we can’t rely on the ‘old guard’ forever.
“To secure a steady state future and continue the exceptional work done by our predecessors since July 19, 1921, we need an influx of reinforcements.
“Giving up and laying down our Standard after 105 years is clearly unthinkable.”
While he’s welcomed the arrival of new volunteers to “shore up and support” the committee, Mr Deane has an order for his RBL colleagues: seek out new members.
He added: “We need fresh faces to ensure we continue to march forward in good order.
“So let’s make it our main effort to capitalise on our current loyal membership and especially to track down the next generation of members.”
There are thought to be more than 200 veterans and ex-service personnel in Petersfield so the RBL’s future would be much more secure if just a tenth of that figure joined.
Prospective members can learn more about the Petersfield RBL and the importance of its work locally on Wednesday, August 12, as they’re holding a social gathering from 7.30pm at The Folly Bar in Petersfield, all welcome.
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