A couple from Buriton have brought in the new – and the old – to a shopping market in Petersfield.
Bargain Hunters flocked to the Folly Market this morning (Saturday, July 18) as Purple Panda Antiques and Collectables was officially opened by town mayor, Cllr Jamie Matthews.
The business run by Martin and Petra Norris has moved into the corner unit opposite Chinwags and continues a history of antiquaries in the much-loved market.
“It still says Folly Market Antiques Centre on the door so our shop is made for this place,” said Petra, whose interest started when she bought a box of collectables.
“I love researching and finding the history out and that’s part of the appeal.
“We were doing antiques fairs and selling online, so we thought ‘why not open a shop’ and here we are – this is a little bit like a start-up.
“We try and buy quirky and unusual things but there’s something for everyone in here.”
Petra, known to many as Buriton’s Parish Clerk, and Martin were attracted to the Folly Market because of its attractive terms with the couple getting a warm welcome.
Petra added: “The place is really good for us because it’s a monthly contract and we’ve got some flexibility.
“The people in here have been brilliant and they’re really looking forward to having an antiques shop back in here again and they’ve been really welcoming.”
Martin added: “We’re going to try and give it a go and see what happens, but we’ve been given a nice welcome.”
There was also a treat for the mayor with Cllr Matthews being presented with a mid-Victorian print of The Square after cutting the ribbon and wishing the pair good luck.
He said: “It’s always good to welcome a new business enterprise and welcome to the Folly Market.”
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