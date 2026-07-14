Fifteen events held across eight venues in Alton, Chawton and Holybourne signalled the start of a successful Alton Arts Festival.
Bunting crafted by residents decorated the town and comedian Lucy Porter got it off to a flyer with a sold-out opening night at the Assembly Rooms.
Festival chair Annie Lancaster said: “Our town is buzzing with creative energy. We are thrilled with Alton’s response to the festival. A huge thank you to all of our artists and volunteers.”
The first Saturday featured a High Street Makers’ Market, with clay, pastels and sketching demonstrations plus crafts.
The Freedom Through Expression gallery showcased artwork from 34 workshops held in 18 schools during the Alton Arts Festival Schools Programme.
Pumpkin Pantos presented Alice in Wonderland in the Public Gardens and there were Frantic Assembly drama workshops in Wessex Arts.
Fourteen Morris dancing sides performed in Market Square and High Street. Alton Morris joined a sold-out Assembly Rooms ceilidh.
Holly Searle - The Subversive Stitcher - was reunited with her Subverted Tea Towels lost in the post on the way to the festival. They were displayed at her sewing and crafting workshop in Alton Community Centre.
Glorious harmonies from Memorial filled the air at Goldfinch Books. The folk duo said afterwards: “Saturday was quite possibly one of the nicest shows we’ve ever played.”
On the first Sunday workshops included life drawing at the community centre and Mindful Marbling with artist Ebru Kocak at Jane Austen’s House.
Author Louise Morrish interviewed novelist Emma Darwin, great-great-granddaughter of Charles Darwin. Both shared stories of writing fiction about real people and gave tips to the audience.
Later author and illustrator Tim Tilley encouraged adults to unleash their inner child in his picture book writing workshop.
And Robin Ince ended the weekend on a high with poetry and comedy accompanied by improvised music from bookseller and pianist Evan Clark.
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