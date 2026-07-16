A town has paid tribute to a former mayor and councillor who devoted more than half a century of service to her East Hampshire community.
Pam Bradford was called “the foundation stone of Alton” on Thursday (July 16) in a service filled with laughter, memories and constant reminders about her role in the town.
Many of her former town and district colleagues were among those who gathered at Basingstoke Crematorium for her final farewell.
The service began with the arrival of a horse-drawn funeral cortege, carrying a rainbow-painted wicker coffin adorned with bright flowers. There was also a nod to Pam’s love of dancing with Lord of the Dance by The Dubliners being the entry music.
The service was led by Liz George of Alton Methodist Church and Rob Harvey of Alton Christian Spiritualist Church, as Pam often visited them both on the same day.
“She liked the tea and biscuits,” said her daughter, Ruth, before recalling her town twinning trips to Italy and some of her mother’s mayoral escapades.
“When she became mayor she seemed totally incapable of saying ‘no’ to anything,” said Ruth.
“She once told me she had to present some awards at the sports centre so she would pick me up on the way.
“In the car she told me we were presenting awards to naturists. I said: ‘don’t you think we’re a bit overdressed?’
“She was always so busy. She dedicated her life to Alton and the only thing that ever defeated her was old age.”
The service included a reading of the David Harkins poem, She Is Gone, by former deputy town clerk, Greg Burt, before collective memories of Pam were shared in A Tribute from the Town.
Mourners heard that Pam joined Alton Urban Council in 1968 and retired from the town council in 2021.
She was “no pushover” and wouldn’t “hold back in giving her views” in the council chamber.
“If you opposed your views in open council you better have done your homework,” mourners were told.
“She would put you in your place, if required, even if you were a member of the public.”
Her close friend of many years, Pam Jones, called her former ATC colleague a “conscientious public servant” and a “hardworking ambassador for the town.”
Pam Bradford’s determination to help the town’s youth was also recalled, with the councillor playing a huge part in bringing the Kings Arms to Alton.
“She played a part in the creation and support of many organisations in the town - she was a lady that had fingers in a lot of pies,” continued the tribute.
“I wonder if there’s any charities or organisations in Alton that Pam hasn’t touched in any way.”
“I sometimes think of Pam as the headmistress I never had,” added Andrew Joy towards the end.
“To me she was Alton’s foundation stone – a base plate for opinion from which you could build a community.”
The service finished to the strains of Frank Sinatra’s My Way. She really did live a life that was full.
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