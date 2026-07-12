A lorry driver has been diagnosed with terminal cancer just months after marrying the woman he first met 40 years ago.
Friends of Mark Cummins, 57, a grandfather from Alton, are now raising money to help him and his family make special memories after he was given just three months to live.
Mark married his wife Julie last September after the couple rekindled their relationship three years ago. They first met in 1985 when they were aged 16 and 14.
Mark began feeling unwell around three to four weeks before being admitted to hospital with fluid in his stomach on July 1.
A computed tomography (CT) scan the following day revealed he had pancreatic cancer, which had spread to his lungs, liver and stomach lining.
Julie said: “Devastation and heartbreak doesn't come close to how we're all feeling. With this type of cancer you don’t get any symptoms until it is stage three or four, and then it is too late to have any treatment or surgery.
“Mark enjoyed lorry driving and the different places it would take him. He is very much family-orientated, always worrying about others. He adores his dogs Nala, Sweep, Cedar and Acorn.
"He is a dad to Matt and grandad to Isaac, and is eagerly waiting for his second grandson to be born early August.
“All we as a family can hope for is that Mark is comfortable, and that in what little time he has left he will be making memories to cherish with his family. Mark's family mean everything to him.”
Friend James Perkins, who set up the GoFundMe page with Mark, said: “During this incredibly difficult time we want to support him and his family by helping ease financial pressures and allowing them to focus on what matters most - spending precious time together and making memories.”
The GoFundMe page, Help Us Support Mark – A Friend and Family Man, has raised £1,280 towards its £2,200 target.
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