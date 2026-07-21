A housewarming party nearly half a decade in the making took place last weekend as the new home of Bordon Men’s Shed was officially opened.
A journey that began around four years ago finished on Saturday when Whitehill & Bordon town mayor, Cllr Leeroy Scott, did the honours with the “golden scissors” behind the Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre.
It’s not been the easiest decade for the BMS as they were forced to leave their previous home in Building 64 to make way for redevelopment.
A plot behind the Phoenix was later secured with two converted shipping containers being lifted into place in November. They’ve since been attached and kitted out with £25,000 grant from EHDC and funding The Tap at The Shed, Taylor Wimpey and others facilitating the move.
“We were determined to make it happen,” said the group’s president, Jim Bryan, adding: “There’s a core membership and we’ve stuck at it.”
There’s also been in influx of new members over the last week with BMS secretary, Clive Handy, and his colleagues keen to pass their skills on.
He said: “If you look at the youngsters in the world they’re not doing apprenticeships so much.
“The skillsets aren’t being passed on to the next generation like they used to be. We want to pass it on so we would love people to come here and see what we do.”
Members thanked EHDC, The Phoenix and everyone else who helped with the relocation, with a joyful Cllr Scott saying: “I’m glad this Men’s Shed has finally been opened.
“It took what, four years? Now we can enjoy the benefits of it.”
“It’s a testament to all the hard work that’s been put in by volunteers and those who are making a difference,” said Cllr Andy Tree in congratulating everyone involved.
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