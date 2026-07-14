A Muslim councillor and imam has reached out to racists after dozens of “offensive” anti-Islam posters were posted around Whitehill & Bordon (WAB).
Posters with slogans like “rebel against Islam” and “fight for our children, fight for our future” were recently posted close to schools and prominent buildings.
The posters were attached with cable ties to lampposts with sites close to Weyford School, Bordon Infants School and the bottom of Chalet Hill among many.
Another appeared at the end of the Woody’s Walk underpass that had twice been daubed with Islamophobic graffiti along with at least four more on Templars Way.
Police have confirmed they are aware of “several offensive posters” which have been put up around WAB.
They are treating the flyposting as a crime and have urged anyone with information about the perpetrators to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44260327170.
Town and district councillor, Adeel Shah, had refrained about sharing images of the posters online for fearing it would give “satisfaction” to the far right.
But it came during a difficult week with the councillor also being called a “Koranic supremacist” by a social media user after he posted about visiting a school in Alton.
“These posters were all cable-tied onto lampposts in prominent areas,” said the Ahmadiyya Muslim and councillor.
“I would hope to think that it’s no-one local,” said Cllr Shah amid suggestions the previous graffiti was daubed by visitors from Farnborough.
“They all know they can have a coffee, on me, if they ever want to discuss any of their concerns or issues.”
The posters appeared less than a month before the start of the UK’s biggest Muslim festival with Jalsa Salana returning to East Worldham on July 24 – a three-day event that carries the slogan: Love for all, hatred for none.
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