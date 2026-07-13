People in Greatham are preparing for a summer of disruption as an upcoming road closure will divide the village.
Petersfield Road will be closed around the primary school and village hall from next Monday (July 20) for utility work.
The road is being dug up to provide water connections to the ongoing Cove housing development on the nursery site.
The closure has been planned to coincide with the school holidays and will remain in place until late August or early September with Openreach work also due to take place.
Through traffic will be diverted via the B3006, A3, A325 and the northern section of Petersfield Road, with access still available to Bakers Field and Liss Forest from the north and southern approaches, respectively.
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