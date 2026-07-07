A barbers is getting the chop as plans to convert a Chalet Hill unit into a café have been served up.
East Hampshire District Council has approved plans to turn the currently closed Bordon Barbers into a café.
The application includes changing the angle to the shop frontage, as the front door is set back from the pavement, to create more internal space.
While the paperwork does not go into café details, the plans submitted by Mr Bodi include a new interior counter and the installation of a small AC unit above the front door.
Planners called the proposals “acceptable” and believe the café will be more in-keeping with the overall character and street scene following a change in frontage.
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