A Whitehill man who was more than three times over the drink-drive limit has been given a hefty ban.
Staines Magistrates heard a Citroen driven by Slawomir Wasko was stopped by police in Binscombe, near Godalming, on January 31.
The 54-year-old of Dudley Close gave a reading of 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35/100 being the legal limit.
Wasko was disqualified from driving for 18 months after admitting on June 12 to a count of drink-driving, reduced by 18 weeks on completion of drink-drive rehabilitation course.
The defendant was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. No costs or charges were requested because of his limited means, with Wasko’s guilty plea being taken into consideration.
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