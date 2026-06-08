A ceremony to mark the start of Armed Forces Week will take place in Bordon town centre next Monday (June 22).
Whitehill Town Council will show its respect and support to the Armed Forces community with a Flag Raising Ceremony outside Forest Community Centre.
Residents of all ages have been invited to observe the proceedings with the Sacred Heart Pipe Band playing before the ceremony begins at 10.50am.
“Residents, schools and local organisations are invited to watch the short ceremony and pay tribute to past and present service personnel, their partners and families,” said a spokesperson for WTC.
Light refreshments, kindly funded by Taylor Wimpey and Tesco, will be served afterwards in the council chamber inside the community centre.
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