But the Greatham Community Hub team could do with a helping hand with donations being requested to help with further start-up costs and legalities.
There was excitement in the village hall in June as the team launched a business plan during the Greatham Parish Council annual meeting.
The current main priority is getting a site confirmed with the team holding talks with village hall trustees about the suitability of three potential sites.
They’ve also applied for CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) funding and pre-planning advice from the South Downs National Park Authority, while some initial funding has also been received from district councillors.
Members also agreed at their June meeting to hold some fundraising and community-focused events in the village to further boost coffers and interest in the project.
And a helping hand from villagers wouldn’t go amiss, as members have dipped into their own pockets to cover some of the start-up costs.
A spokesperson said: “Although we have appreciated some initial funding from councillors, there are costs involved in the planning and preparation of the project.
“So for progress to continue, we’re asking for donations to help with further start-up costs to help with things like planning advice and permissions, utilities and ground surveys, a car park survey, and the cost of becoming a Community Benefit Society.”
The team is receiving ongoing help and advice from the Plunkett Foundation about their application for the latter, while Mel Lane has agreed to become treasurer after answering a previous plea for volunteers.
Visit www.greathamhub.com for more details about the plans, or search for ‘Community Café Greatham’ on www.gofundme.com if you’re keen to donate.
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