The captain of an East Hampshire golf club has hailed the success of a fundraising drive after raising more than £15,000 for a charity close to his heart.
Blackmoor Golf Club raised the sum for Midhurst Palliative Care through their Captain’s Day on Saturday, July 4.
Club captain Jon Munday picked the good cause partly out of brotherly love as MPC have supported his family in the past. Its consultant-led specialist palliative care team supports people living with life-limiting illnesses on both sides of the Hampshire and West Sussex border.
Jon’s brother, Ian, is one of MPC’s biggest supporters and has raised thousands for the charity over the last 20 years through the sale of reconditioned golf balls.
“My brother has been raising funds for MPC for many years and, as family members have needed palliative care, the charity is also really close to my heart,” said Jon.
“I've been planning my Captain's Charity Day for some time and it felt quite emotional on the day amidst all the support.
“It was incredible to see how generously friends at Blackmoor Golf Club gave to this great cause."
Around 185 members took part with donations, fundraising activities and an auction further swelling the charity coffers.
“We're hugely grateful to Jon and all the members of Blackmoor Golf Club for their generosity,” said MPC Chair of Trustees, Dr Alex MacCallum, who attended the event along with trustee Vicky Lush and Bordon resident, Sue Shrimpton, a retired nurse who volunteers for the charity.
“Although our name is Midhurst Palliative Care, more than a third of the patients supported by the Midhurst Macmillan Service come from Hampshire, so this truly is a local service supporting local families."
The golf competition was won by Blackmoor member, Jimmy Butchart, who claimed the Captain’s Prize with 42 points on countback.
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