Plans to convert an historic 19th mansion house on the border of Hampshire and West Sussex into housing have been put on hold.
Clayton Court has been a country home, WWI auxiliary hospital and care home at times during its history.
The latest proposals for the grand property in Hill Brow involved housing, with plans put forward to convert the main building into four townhouses and eight apartments.
The plans, which also included extending some of the estate buildings to create a further four dwellings, were largely welcomed with both Liss and Rogate parish councils backing the scheme.
But even though the latter called the plans “thoughtful and well-considered” that application has since been withdrawn. The Post has approached the applicant for a comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.