Gun-toting vandals have left taxpayers counting the cost after opening fire on a council building in a south of Butser community.
There’s been shock in Horndean as several panes were smashed in an “appalling” early morning gun attack on the parish council’s office in Jubilee Park.
Metal pellets were fired from a “gun of significant velocity” at the building early on Monday (July 6) around the same time England were taking on Mexico.
Staff who discovered the damage a few hours later were left “shocked and disbelieving” with HPC passing on CCTV and details to the police.
“Four of the main glass panels to the office reception area were smashed and two panes in the main doors to Jubilee Hall,” said Sarah Guy, Deputy Clerk.
“We have CCTV footage showing a vehicle entering the car park and two individuals active outside the entry way where the glass was smashed.”
Horndean Parish Council chair, Cllr Andrew Redding, said the attack went well beyond anti-social behaviour.
He said: “It was carried out with a weapon or weapons that clearly had the capability to wound or even kill.
“What’s also heartbreaking is the cost of this incident – including repairs, insurance claims, premium rises, better lighting and security – is all being paid for by our residents.
“As a Council we work really hard to give value for money and it makes me furious that the criminal behaviour of a few will affect hardworking families.”
Anyone who knows anything about the incident should call Hampshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The council hopes the incident will demonstrate why HPC is partnering with The Kings Arms to secure ongoing youth services in the parish, as they seek to encourage youngsters away from anti-social behaviour and vandalism
For more details visit www.thekingsarms.org.uk
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