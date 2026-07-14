Bosses at a Bordon venue have promised “additional measures” for tonight’s screening of England versus Argentina after an assault and anti-social behaviour marred the screening of last Saturday’s victory against Norway.
What should have been a celebratory occasion at The Shed turned sour for many as an “altercation” took place during the half-time break.
Police were called to disperse the crowd with a 38-year-old from Bordon being arrested and later charged with assaulting and obstructing a police officer.
Some fans who witnessed the 2-1 victory say the incident was overblown, with many reporting a “very enjoyable evening” and terrific atmosphere thanks to Jude Bellingham’s heroics in Miami.
But while supporters have been thanked for their custom, The Shed has stated that “some disruption and antisocial behaviour” during the screening “impacted what should have been an enjoyable evening for everyone.”
The statement adds: “We’ll be introducing additional measures for future match screenings to help ensure they remain safe, welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.
“Thank you to our community for your continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back soon.”
A spokesperson for Hampshire Police that officers were sent to The Shed to deal with a “small altercation”.
The spokesperson added: “While this was happening, a man pushed one of the police officers who attended.”
That man, Marc Sheppard of Ladysmith Place, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on August 24 having been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.
There was “a larger than normal police presence” in the town as a result with a dispersal order also being imposed until 7am the following morning.
“This was in response to some disorder at the same time the football was screening,” said Inspector Wake, adding: “This soon brought the situation under control and there are no wider concerns for the public.”
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