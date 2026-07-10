The practice has donated approximately 1,500 toothbrushes to local primary schools as part of the national Brush It Forward campaign, which aims to improve children's oral health by ensuring they have access to a toothbrush and encouraging positive dental habits at home and at school.
Schools receiving the donation included Weyford Primary School, Bordon Infant School, Bordon Junior School and Woodlea Primary School.
Members of the Bordon Dental Centre team visited some of the schools to personally deliver the toothbrushes, meeting pupils and talking to them about the importance of looking after their teeth. The visits gave children the chance to ask questions and learn more about healthy brushing habits.
Amina Mohain, practice manager at Bordon Dental Centre, said the team was proud to have completed the initiative, which they hope will help promote good oral health among young people in the area.
Dr Avdeep Mohain, principal dentist at the centre, said good oral health started with good habits, and that those habits began in childhood.
"We are delighted to support the Brush It Forward initiative and to provide local children with the tools they need to care for their smiles," he said. "It was wonderful to meet so many enthusiastic pupils and speak to them about the importance of brushing twice a day."
Bordon Dental Centre hopes the donation will not only provide children with a new toothbrush but also encourage conversations about oral health between schools, families and the wider community.
The practice said it remained committed to supporting local initiatives that promote preventative dental care and improve oral health education for children across the area.
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