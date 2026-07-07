Pupils at Highfield and Brookham School have secured a record 29 scholarships to some of the country's leading senior schools, marking the prep school's most successful scholarship year to date.
The awards recognise excellence across a wide range of disciplines, including academic achievement, art, music, drama, dance, engineering, product design and sport.
The scholarships have been awarded by prestigious schools including Brighton College, Charterhouse, Bedales, Bryanston, Cranleigh School, Churcher's College, Seaford College and The King's School, Canterbury.
Headteacher Suzannah Cryer said: "These awards reflect not only the achievements of our pupils but also the dedication of our staff, who work tirelessly to nurture each child's individual talents. Seeing our pupils recognised by such a diverse range of leading senior schools is immensely rewarding and we look forward to seeing them flourish."
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