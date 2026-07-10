Schools have been warned about the risk of children’s images being misused online, including through Artificial intelligence (AI).
Councils have issued updated advice to education settings, urging greater caution over how photographs of children are shared and stored amid growing safeguarding concerns linked to emerging technology.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said this move reflected “evolving risks” around the use of children’s images online.
She said: “We are encouraging schools to take a cautious approach by reviewing the use of identifiable pupil images, updating consent processes, and considering safer ways to share photos with families.
“Parents and carers should also think carefully before sharing children’s images publicly.”
Amanda Barnes-Andrews, Southampton City Council’s cabinet member for children and learning, said the authority is reviewing its own guidance.
She said: “We are currently reviewing our guidance around using images of children and young people online, including social media.
“Schools and education settings continue to exercise high levels of safeguarding in line with current guidance while reviews are taking place.”
The warning comes as concern grows about the potential for AI tools to alter or reuse images in ways that could put children at risk. Neither council cited specific local incidents.
Last week, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) launched a campaign and new guidance to help parents and carers make informed decisions about sharing children’s images.
The organisations said they had seen a rise in offenders exploiting publicly available images of children to create indecent content
IWF analysts identified 3,440 AI-generated videos of child sexual abuse in 2025, up from just 13 in 2024, while the NCA said offenders were increasingly using AI technologies to target children in new ways.
The guidance advises parents and carers to review social media privacy settings, check what images are already online, revisit consent with friends, family and organisations, and speak with children about image sharing and AI risks.
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