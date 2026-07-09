A much-loved teaching assistant who has helped generations of children at a Farnham primary school is preparing to retire after 24 years of service.
Jacqualine Harman Smith joined Highfield South Farnham School, then known as Pilgrims Way, on October 14, 2002. She began working in a Reception class, where she supported a memorable pair of twin boys.
During her career, she worked with children across different year groups, supporting their learning, building their confidence and becoming a familiar face for countless pupils and their families.
Over the next two decades, Jacqui became a valued member of the school community, supporting hundreds of pupils in the classroom and on school trips, including visits to the Science Museum.
Colleagues say her greatest satisfaction always came from helping children reach those breakthrough moments in their learning.
"Her joy from the role comes from children getting the 'light bulb moment'," a colleague said.
That dedication has left a lasting impression on the pupils she has supported over the years.
"She's the best TA. She is amazing and not boring!" said Lola.
"She is very helpful and never shouts," added George.
Danny described her as "my favourite TA" who "is lovely", while Margot simply said she is "funny and kind".
Staff say Jacqui's retirement will leave a significant gap in the school community.
A spokesperson for Highfield South Farnham School said: "We will be sad to see Jacqui move on, but we are sure she will enjoy her retirement travelling and relaxing."
After almost a quarter of a century helping children learn, grow and flourish at Highfield South Farnham School, Jacqui is now looking forward to a well-earned retirement, with plans to spend more time travelling and enjoying new adventures.
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