Farnborough Airport has announced a major leadership change with a new chief executive set to take over from September.
After more than six years as group chief executive, Simon Geere will become executive chairman from September 1, while Marine Eugène has been appointed to replace him.
Ms Eugène brings nearly 20 years' experience in the business aviation sector, having held senior roles at NetJets and Flexjet, two of Farnborough Airport's largest operators. Most recently, she served on the management board of Moonfare, where she oversaw investor relations, marketing and client services.
Mr Geere said: "It has been an immense privilege to have led the company during what has been a period of significant investment and strong financial growth. I am very much looking forward to working with Marine as we continue this incredible journey."
Ms Eugène said: "Farnborough Airport is recognised across the world for its best-in-class facilities and outstanding service. The airport has a pivotal role in supporting UK economic growth and I am tremendously excited about the opportunity to work closely with the airport's business partners and its stakeholders to ensure its future success."
Susana Leith-Smith, senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management, said: "We are grateful to Simon for his leadership and commitment over many years, which have helped shape Farnborough into the high-quality business it is today.
"We are particularly pleased he will continue to support the company as executive chair, providing continuity at an important time. We are also delighted to welcome Marine as CEO and look forward to her bringing deep sector experience as she leads the business into its next phase of growth."
The appointments come as Farnborough Airport continues to pursue planning applications to expand its operations, including allowing more weekend flights.
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